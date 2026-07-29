FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Security beefed up during 'Chalo Bhopal' March: Why are farmers protesting in Madhya Pradesh? Explained

'Chalo Bhopal' March: Security beefed up as farmers stage sit-in protest in MP

Student hacks IIT Kanpur website after admission rejection, says, 'All I need is a fair chance'; Know how institute responded

Student hacks IIT Kanpur website after being denied admission

Japan Earthquake: 13 Dead, 9,000 In Evacuation As Japan Earthquake Causes Widespread Destruction

Japan Earthquake: 13 Dead, 9,000 In Evacuation As Japan Earthquake Causes Widespread Destruction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Security beefed up during 'Chalo Bhopal' March: Why are farmers protesting in Madhya Pradesh? Explained

Amid the 'Chalo Bhopal' march, Madhya Pradesh Police have deployed over 700 personnel and set up seven layers of barricading to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

Security beefed up during 'Chalo Bhopal' March: Why are farmers protesting in Madhya Pradesh? Explained
Security beefed up during 'Chalo Bhopal' March: Why are farmers protesting in Madhya Pradesh? Explained (Source: X/IANS)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Thousands of farmers on Wednesday continued their agitation under 'Chalo Bhopal' on the Bhopal-Narmadapuram highway after being stopped by police while marching towards the Chief Minister's residence. An indefinite sit-in has blocked highways, following which the Madhya Pradesh police have tightened security. 

According to IANS reports, Police have deployed over 700 personnel and set up seven layers of barricading to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement. 

'Chalo Bhopal' March: Why are farmers protesting, what are key demands?

Several farmers, carrying sacks of grain, rolled-up bedding, cooking utensils and enough food, marched into the outskirts of Bhopal on Tuesday after breaking through police barricades at the city’s southern edge. They had begun their march from Narmadapuram and were heading to Bhopal to gherao the Chief Minister's residence.  The farmers, representing 19 organisations under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have announced that they will not leave until the government agrees to their demands. 

Farmers want the government to guarantee assured procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). While the Centre has announced 100% MSP procurement for tur, urad and masur, the farmers contended that moong procurement continues to be governed by the Price Support Scheme, under which procurement is generally capped at 25% of a state’s estimated production. The ceiling leaves a large share of the harvest to be sold in the open market, where prices are significantly below the MSP of Rs 8,768 per quintal for the 2026–27 season. Hence, they demand 100% procurement of the state's moong crop at the minimum support price.

Further, farmers also demanded scrapping of the e-token registration system, fairer fertiliser access tied to land records and resolution of several agriculture-related issues.

One of the protesters said their primary demand was complete procurement of moong and restoration of the earlier system for distribution of fertiliser if the current e-token arrangement could not be improved."Our demand is 100 per cent procurement of Moong crop. We also demand that either the e-token system should be improved or it should be withdrawn, and the earlier system should be restored. We have been stopped at several places despite protesting peacefully," a protester told ANI.

"We started from Budhni and Narmadapuram to gherao the CM House. Today is the third day of our march. Farmers were moving peacefully and democratically towards Bhopal, but the administration stopped us and harassed us in every possible way, committing gross injustice against us by halting our progress here. This is not a fight for one day or ten days. Even if the government takes one month to accept our demands, farmers will remain on this road for one month," added another protester.

Youth protesters have also joined the agitation, expressing solidarity with the farmers. 

CM Mohan Yadav stresses on dialogues

As farmers' protest intensified in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a committee has been formed on the matter and assured. "For farmers, we are celebrating 'Krishi Kalyan Varsh' across the state. We are doing a lot of things. I have formed a committee on a matter related to farmers. The committee will speak to farmers. Yesterday, we sent the State Agriculture Minister. Today too, the Ministers and officers will have a discussion. Govt stands with positive suggestions for farmers. But both sides should be mindful of ensuring that this should not inconvenience the public. We will find out a solution to the problem through dialogues...," he told ANI. 

Meanwhile, the talks between the district administration and the protesting farmers have not been resolved yet. The protesters warned they would continue their agitation until their demands were accepted, claiming that they had come prepared with ration supplies for seven days.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Security beefed up during 'Chalo Bhopal' March: Why are farmers protesting in Madhya Pradesh? Explained
'Chalo Bhopal' March: Security beefed up as farmers stage sit-in protest in MP
Student hacks IIT Kanpur website after admission rejection, says, 'All I need is a fair chance'; Know how institute responded
Student hacks IIT Kanpur website after being denied admission
Live Maps for Live Contagions: Percolation centrality and why computing it has become urgent
Live Maps for Live Contagions: Percolation centrality and why computing has
NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: Court to hear case on August 3, directs CBI to file complete annexures
NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: Court to hear case on August 3
'Why should I care?': Raja Chaudhary reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours, says 'ask her mother'
Raja Chaudhary reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement