Security beefed up during 'Chalo Bhopal' March: Why are farmers protesting in Madhya Pradesh? Explained

Amid the 'Chalo Bhopal' march, Madhya Pradesh Police have deployed over 700 personnel and set up seven layers of barricading to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Thousands of farmers on Wednesday continued their agitation under 'Chalo Bhopal' on the Bhopal-Narmadapuram highway after being stopped by police while marching towards the Chief Minister's residence. An indefinite sit-in has blocked highways, following which the Madhya Pradesh police have tightened security.

According to IANS reports, Police have deployed over 700 personnel and set up seven layers of barricading to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Police have tightened security in view of the farmers' protest, deploying over 700 personnel and setting up seven layers of barricading to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement pic.twitter.com/kfQuaI8pkv — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

'Chalo Bhopal' March: Why are farmers protesting, what are key demands?

Several farmers, carrying sacks of grain, rolled-up bedding, cooking utensils and enough food, marched into the outskirts of Bhopal on Tuesday after breaking through police barricades at the city’s southern edge. They had begun their march from Narmadapuram and were heading to Bhopal to gherao the Chief Minister's residence. The farmers, representing 19 organisations under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have announced that they will not leave until the government agrees to their demands.

Farmers want the government to guarantee assured procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). While the Centre has announced 100% MSP procurement for tur, urad and masur, the farmers contended that moong procurement continues to be governed by the Price Support Scheme, under which procurement is generally capped at 25% of a state’s estimated production. The ceiling leaves a large share of the harvest to be sold in the open market, where prices are significantly below the MSP of Rs 8,768 per quintal for the 2026–27 season. Hence, they demand 100% procurement of the state's moong crop at the minimum support price.

Further, farmers also demanded scrapping of the e-token registration system, fairer fertiliser access tied to land records and resolution of several agriculture-related issues.

One of the protesters said their primary demand was complete procurement of moong and restoration of the earlier system for distribution of fertiliser if the current e-token arrangement could not be improved."Our demand is 100 per cent procurement of Moong crop. We also demand that either the e-token system should be improved or it should be withdrawn, and the earlier system should be restored. We have been stopped at several places despite protesting peacefully," a protester told ANI.

"We started from Budhni and Narmadapuram to gherao the CM House. Today is the third day of our march. Farmers were moving peacefully and democratically towards Bhopal, but the administration stopped us and harassed us in every possible way, committing gross injustice against us by halting our progress here. This is not a fight for one day or ten days. Even if the government takes one month to accept our demands, farmers will remain on this road for one month," added another protester.

Youth protesters have also joined the agitation, expressing solidarity with the farmers.

VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Youth join farmers' protest to show solidarity with their demands, including 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ozLpApuuZY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav stresses on dialogues

As farmers' protest intensified in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a committee has been formed on the matter and assured. "For farmers, we are celebrating 'Krishi Kalyan Varsh' across the state. We are doing a lot of things. I have formed a committee on a matter related to farmers. The committee will speak to farmers. Yesterday, we sent the State Agriculture Minister. Today too, the Ministers and officers will have a discussion. Govt stands with positive suggestions for farmers. But both sides should be mindful of ensuring that this should not inconvenience the public. We will find out a solution to the problem through dialogues...," he told ANI.

#WATCH | Bhopal: On farmers' protest in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "For farmers, we are celebrating 'Krishi Kalyan Varsh' across the state. We are doing a lot of things. I have formed a committee on a matter related to farmers. The conmittee will speak to… pic.twitter.com/SQCxIl23Dj — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

Meanwhile, the talks between the district administration and the protesting farmers have not been resolved yet. The protesters warned they would continue their agitation until their demands were accepted, claiming that they had come prepared with ration supplies for seven days.