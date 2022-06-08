Security beefed up after Civil Judge Ravi Diwakar receives threat letter, 9 policemen deployed

(Image Source: Twitter)

The security has been beefed up of Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, after receiving threats. The Varanasi police has also increased the security of District Judge AK Vishwesha along with the Civil Judge.

From henceforth, nine policemen will be deployed under the protection of Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar. The responsibility of security of Varanasi District Judge will be on 10 policemen. Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh ordered to increase the security of both the judges.

Read | Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here

Let us inform that the Civil Judge of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar has been threatened by an organisation called Islamic Azad Movement. Official sources said on Wednesday, that immediately after receiving this letter through a registered post, the civil judge alerted the additional chief secretary (home), director general of police and commissioner of police, Varanasi.

After this, the Varanasi district administration decided to increase the security of the judges. Varanasi commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said, "After being alerted by the civil judge regarding the letter, which also has many attachments, the deputy commissioner of police (Varuna zone) has been assigned to probe the matter."

Security of the civil judge in Varanasi and his mother in Lucknow is also being reviewed, he said. He added that proper security cover has also been provided to the district judge. The letter received by Varanasi Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar is handwritten. In this letter, there has been a clear threat using objectionable language.

Earlier, Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, while giving the verdict of Gyanvapi's survey, had said that his life was in danger. He had then said that even in a simple case, an atmosphere of fear was created. He has said that his family was worried about him and their safety.