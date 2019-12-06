Security beefed up across Uttar Pradesh on 27th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition

As December 6 marks the 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, security has been tightened in the sacred city of Ayodhya with Uttar Pradesh administration deploying a huge number of security personnel to maintain law and order. The whole state has been kept on high alert.

Notably, this is the first anniversary of the incident after the Supreme Court on November 9 gave the 2.7-acre land to Hindus while ordering an alternate plot to Muslims.

The government has warned against provoking religious sentiments through Twitter or Facebook posts, adding that perpetrators would be strictly dealt with. Police have also been directed to be vigilant at places with a mixed population and monitor social media.

Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari told media persons that the entire district had been divided into four zones, 10 sectors and 14 sub-sectors.

"The zone is headed by an additional superintendent of police, while the sector is looked after by a deputy superintendent of police. The sub-sectors are taken care of by SHO-level police officials," he said, adding that intensive checking was being carried out on the entry points of the city and no one will be allowed to enter without a valid identity proof.

"As many as 78 sandbag posts have been established with armed policemen posted there. Barriers have been put in place to control traffic. As many as 269 police pickets have been in sensitive areas," Tiwari said.

The police official further added that 305 troublemakers had been identified and action was being initiated against them. Apart from this, nine quick response teams have been deployed.

"To combat any emergency situation, five arresting parties have been formed in addition to 10 temporary jails," he said, adding that anti-sabotage teams were checking hotels, dharamshalas and other public places.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in other parts of the country as well. In Bareilly, a Muslim outfit has called on local shopkeepers from the community to keep their shops closed on the 27th anniversary of Babri Masjid Demolition and observe the day as 'black day'.

In Hyderabad, a high alert has been sounded and prohibitory order under section 144 has been imposed in the city. Stringent measures have been adopted by the police to prevent any untoward incident in the city.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will not organize 'Shaurya Diwas' while no event will be organised in Karsevakpuram this year to maintain harmony and peace. The organisation has appealed people only to light lamps in temples and their homes and avoid any public gatherings on the day.

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court last month ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.