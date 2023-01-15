Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Online ticket booking, ticket price, route, halts, other key details

File photo

South India's second Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam is set to start its commercial run from Monday (January 16). Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Before the start of the commercial run of Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, South Central Railways' has released various details related to the train including timings, ticket prices and the route of the train.

It is to be noted that Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will be first semi-high speed passenger train service in Telangana. The train will cover a distance of 699 kms between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will halt at four stations and take 8 hours and 30 minutes to complete the journey. The train will halt at four stations - Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry. From Secunderabad Junction, the Vande Bharat train (20834) will depart at 3 p.m. and it is scheduled to reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 p.m. From Visakhapatnam, the train (20833) will depart at 5.45 a.m. and will reach Secunderabad at 2.15 pm.

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will run daily except on Sunday.

Timing:

Journey from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam

-Departure from Secunderabad – 3 p.m.

-Arrival at Warangal – 4.35 p.m.

-Departure from Warangal – 4.36 p.m.

-Arrival at Khammam – 5.45 p.m.

-Departure from Khammam – 5.46 p.m.

-Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 7 p.m.

-Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 7.05 p.m.

-Arrival at Rajahmundry – 8.58 p.m.

-Departure from Rajahmundry – 9 p.m.

-Arrival at Visakhapatnam – 11.30 p.m.

Journey from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad

Departure from Visakhapatnam – 05.45 a.m.

Arrival at Rajahmundry – 7.55 a.m.

Departure from Rajahmundry – 7.57 a.m

Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 10 a.m.

Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 10.05 a.m.

Arrival at Khammam – 11 a.m.

Departure from Khammam – 11.01 a.m.

Arrival at Warangal – 12.05 p.m.

Departure from Warangal – 12.06 p.m.

Arrival at Secunderabad – 2.15 p.m.

Seats: The train has 14 AC Chair Car coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car coaches. The total capacity of the train is 1,128 passengers.

Ticket Booking:

The ticket booking of 20833/20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has started online.

Train No. 20833 Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad fare:

AC Chair Car fare:

From Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad – Rs 1,720

From Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry – Rs 625

From Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 960

From Visakhapatnam to Khammam – Rs 1,115

From Visakhapatnam to Warangal – Rs 1,310

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

From Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad – Rs 3,170

From Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry – Rs 1,215

From Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 1,825

From Visakhapatnam to Khammam – Rs 2,130

From Visakhapatnam to Warangal – Rs 2,540

Fare of (20834) Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express:

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

From Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Rs 1,665

From Secunderabad to Warangal – Rs 520

From Secunderabad to Khammam – Rs 750

From Secunderabad to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 905

From Secunderabad to Rajahmundry – Rs 1,365

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare :-

From Secunderabad to VSKP – Rs 3,120

From Secunderabad to Warangal – Rs 1,005

From Secunderabad to Khammam – Rs 750

From Secunderabad to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 1,775

From Secunderabad to Rajahmundry – Rs 2,485

The train has reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in Executive AC Chair Car coaches. The coaches are equipped with CCTV cameras.