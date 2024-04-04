Secunderabad constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting dates, key candidates, other details

The Election Commission of India will conduct the Lok Sabha election 2024 in seven phases that are to begin on April 19. Know details on the Secunderabad constituency.

The Election Commission of India (EC) announced that the Lok Sabha election 2024 will begin on April 19 in seven phases. Voting in Telangana will take place on May 13, in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The election will be held in a single phase in the state due to limited seats. The results will be announced on May 23.

Only the BJP has announced candidates for the Secunderabad seats. Incumbent Kishan Reddy will contest the party to retain his seat. Other major parties like BRS and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the seat.

In 2019, the Secunderabad seat was won by G Kishan Reddy with 60,000 votes. BJP leader bagged 9,15,263 votes. Second in line was BRS' Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav.

