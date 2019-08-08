Section 370 scrapped: States on high alert to prevent possible JeM attack, airport security tightened

Indian intelligence agencies have issued warning anticipating massive terrorist strikes across the country by Pakistani terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed to retaliate against New Delhi's decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government decided to end the special status for J&K by abrogating Article 370 and dividing Jammu and Kashmir into parts, making it a Union Territory. However, that decision has not gone too well with Pakistan which has suspended bilateral trade, scaled back ties among other decisions. Simultaneously, Pakistan aided terrorist organisation JeM is looking to inflict heavy damages on India for scrapping Article 370. According to intelligence sources, apart from Army and police barracks, several other locations are likely to be their target.

Attempt to orchestrate a Pulwama like attack inside Jammu and Kashmir is also likely. The states are on high alert after receiving the inputs from intelligence agencies. Some of the states which may be targetted by JeM are Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Airport security across the country has been also considerably tightened. The facility of entry of visitors and sale of entry tickets have been banned from 10th-20th August.

Every year, security is on high alert on the lead up to Independence Day. This year, the preparedness has gone few notches higher with tension regarding scrapping of Article 370.