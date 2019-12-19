Section 144 imposed in UP, no permission given for any protest on Thursday: DGP

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned large gatherings of people in the state ahead of a protest call by various groups against Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday.

Various groups across India have called for a nationwide protest on December 19.

Tweeting that Section 144 is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given, UP police chief OP Singh requested parents to counsel their children.

"'Sec 144' is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children," a tweet from the official hand of UP DGP said.

He did not clarify if the ban on large gatherings is for the entire state or some districts.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bans the gatherings of four or more persons, is imposed by a District Magistrate in their district.

In Karnataka, which is also ruled by the BJP like UP, the prohibition has been imposed in several districts including in the capital Bengaluru.

Massive protests have erupted across India against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act that was passed by the Parliament last week. The protests which started from the Northeast have now spread to capital Delhi where demonstrations have also turned violent.

On Sunday, a massive outrage erupted after Delhi Police launched a brutal crackdown against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia after a protest in the vicinity turned violent. The students had immediately distanced themselves from the violence, and said they were no way linked to the burning of buses in New Friends Colony area.

The contentious law which promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.