Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hours before her arrival in India, Vinesh Phogat drops big hint about her future plan..., she may...

Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA makes 5 demands including Central law to protect doctors, hospitals

Audi Q8 facelift is all set to launch in India on August 22; check details

Huma Qureshi-starrer Bayaan selected for Busan International Film Festival, details inside

Section 144 imposed in Udaipur as violence erupts after student stabbed in school, vehicles torched, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA makes 5 demands including Central law to protect doctors, hospitals

Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA makes 5 demands including Central law to protect doctors, hospitals

Audi Q8 facelift is all set to launch in India on August 22; check details

Audi Q8 facelift is all set to launch in India on August 22; check details

Huma Qureshi-starrer Bayaan selected for Busan International Film Festival, details inside

Huma Qureshi-starrer Bayaan selected for Busan International Film Festival, details inside

8 vegetables that shouldn't be eaten raw

8 vegetables that shouldn't be eaten raw

7 causes of thyroid dysregulation with PCOS

7 causes of thyroid dysregulation with PCOS

Akbar was mesmerised by this Tawaif's beauty

Akbar was mesmerised by this Tawaif's beauty

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa share their preparations for playing cops in Gyaarah Gyaarah | Exclusive

Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa share their preparations for playing cops in Gyaarah Gyaarah | Exclusive

Rs 1200 crore box office disaster: This film earned more than Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Animal; still called flop because...

Rs 1200 crore box office disaster: This film earned more than Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Animal; still called flop because...

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

HomeIndia

India

Section 144 imposed in Udaipur as violence erupts after student stabbed in school, vehicles torched, watch video

After the incident, members of several Hindu right wing outfits gathered in the Madhuban area and set fire to three cars parked in a garage and got engaged in stone pelting.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 08:02 PM IST

Section 144 imposed in Udaipur as violence erupts after student stabbed in school, vehicles torched, watch video
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Communal tensions escalated in the Madhuban area of Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday after a Class 10 student was stabbed by a fellow student at a government-run school, officials said. The accused student was then detained by the police. Section 144 has been imposed in the city by Arvind Poswal, District Collector of Udaipur to maintain law and order here.

After the incident, members of several Hindu right wing outfits gathered in the Madhuban area and set fire to three cars parked in a garage and got engaged in stone pelting.

Arvind Poswal, District Collector Udaipur says, "This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife."

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

Force deployed in the city after a clash broke out between two children, earlier today

(with inputs from ANI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    How much did Neeraj Chopra's brand value increase after Paris Olympics 2024?

    How much did Neeraj Chopra's brand value increase after Paris Olympics 2024?

    Section 144 imposed in Udaipur as violence erupts after student stabbed in school, vehicles torched, watch video

    Section 144 imposed in Udaipur as violence erupts after student stabbed in school, vehicles torched, watch video

    Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA makes 5 demands including Central law to protect doctors, hospitals

    Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA makes 5 demands including Central law to protect doctors, hospitals

    Viral video captures unlikely bond between man and lioness, leaves social media in awe

    Viral video captures unlikely bond between man and lioness, leaves social media in awe

    Who is Rahul Navin, IRS officer appointed as new ED director?

    Who is Rahul Navin, IRS officer appointed as new ED director?

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

    In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

    Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

    Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

    Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

    Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

    Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

    Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

    6 go-to destination in Nagaland's Kohima

    6 go-to destination in Nagaland's Kohima

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement