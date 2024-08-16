Section 144 imposed in Udaipur as violence erupts after student stabbed in school, vehicles torched, watch video

After the incident, members of several Hindu right wing outfits gathered in the Madhuban area and set fire to three cars parked in a garage and got engaged in stone pelting.

Communal tensions escalated in the Madhuban area of Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday after a Class 10 student was stabbed by a fellow student at a government-run school, officials said. The accused student was then detained by the police. Section 144 has been imposed in the city by Arvind Poswal, District Collector of Udaipur to maintain law and order here.

Arvind Poswal, District Collector Udaipur says, "This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife."

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Arvind Poswal, District Collector Udaipur says, "This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife. The wound was deep and the child was… pic.twitter.com/m3fL0GE6Ig August 16, 2024

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

Force deployed in the city after a clash broke out between two children, earlier today

