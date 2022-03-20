Section 144 imposed in Telangana’s Nizamabad after tensions over installation of Shivaji statue

Tension prevailed in Bodhan Town in Nizamabad district of Telangana over the installation of a Shivaji statue on Saturday night and section 144 has been imposed in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, K R Nagaraju stated, "There is a process that has to be followed and permission from the Collector has to be taken."

Nagaraju added, "The Shivaji statue was brought in the night due to which a commotion was created. Various groups came out on roads saying that their sentiments have been hurt and started pelting stones."

"In retaliation, we had to take refuge of lathi-charge and section 144 has been imposed," he added.

Police constables have been hurt in the incident and cases will be registered against the accused in the matter.