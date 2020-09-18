Section 144 imposed in Mumbai? This is what you need to know

People living in Mumbai went down in a state of panic after hearing the news of Section 144 being imposed to curb the rising cases of coronavirus in the city.

A prohibitory order stated that in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the city from September 16 to 30.

The DCP clarified that the order issued is just an extension of the previous order and no new restrictions have been imposed.

The DCP PRO issued a clarification, saying, "The DCP Operations issued an order under Section 144 CrPC yesterday, applicable in Mumbai city up to September 30. It is issued as per guidelines of the state government on August 31, regarding easing of restrictions, 7 phase-wise opening of lockdown and no new restrictions imposed by Mumbai Police."

However, the supply of essential goods, services, and medical emergencies will remain unaffected under the order.

Section 144 of CrPC bars the gathering of five or more persons in one place.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday also requested people not to panic as no new restrictions have been imposed and said all exemptions as per the state government's guidelines will continue.

"The current prohibition on presence or movement in public places under Section 144 CrPC, is an extension of the previous prohibitory order. No new restrictions have been imposed. All exemptions as per Government of Maharashtra guidelines to continue," the Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

Earlier, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray asked the people not to panic. "No need to panic. The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on August 31. No new restrictions have been imposed by the Mumbai Police. Please share and do not panic," he tweeted.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the COVID-19 pandemic with 11,45,840 cases registered so far, including 8,12,354 recoveries, 3,01,752 active cases and 31,351 deaths, according to the state health department.

As many as 24,619 fresh COVID-19 cases and 398 deaths were reported in the state on Thursday.