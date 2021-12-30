Section 144 imposed in Mumbai as Omicron cases rise - Know what will be closed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had imposed Section 144 in Mumbai earlier this month amid the rise of Omicron cases until December 31 to curb the spread during the festive season and New Year celebration.

But now, this has been extended to January 7, 2022, as the city is witnessing a rapid rise in COVID-19 and Omicron cases. Meanwhile, the city police have prohibited New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts & clubs from December 30 to January 7, 2022.

Take a look at the order:

Action will be taken against those who break these rules.

Delhi and Maharashtra have become two of the largest contributors of COVID-29 and Omicron in India. While Mumbai recorded 3,900 cases, including 85 Omicron cases, Delhi recorded 923 new coronavirus cases, the highest since May 2021.

Section 144 was first imposed in the city just after eight cases of Omicron were registered.

Delhi too has imposed Level -1 (Yellow Alert) restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. It may soon impose Level -2 restrictions if the positivity rate in the city goes above 1 per cent.