Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till January 10, know why

Uttar Pradesh: Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in Noida in view of the upcoming festivals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow due to the upcoming festivals in the city. The state government has imposed restrictions in the city till January 10. Recently, the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) administration had also imposed similar restrictions in the district till January 2.

“In view of some upcoming festivals and other events, section 144 has been implemented in the city,” the state government said in a statement.

What is Section 144?

Under Section 144, gatherings of five or more people are prohibited. Strict action will be taken against violators, police said.

