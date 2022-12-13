Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till January 10, know why (Representational image)

Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow due to the upcoming festivals in the city. The state government has imposed restrictions in the city till January 10. Recently, the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) administration had also imposed similar restrictions in the district till January 2.

“In view of some upcoming festivals and other events, section 144 has been implemented in the city,” the state government said in a statement.

Lucknow, UP Section 144 imposed in Lucknow and is to be in force till January 10. In view of some upcoming festivals and other events, section 144 has been implemented in the city. pic.twitter.com/R7ED0g2RP0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2022

What is Section 144?

Under Section 144, gatherings of five or more people are prohibited. Strict action will be taken against violators, police said.

