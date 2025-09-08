Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Mandya due to...

Security has been tightened across the state as pro-Hindu organisations hold protest against the reported incident.

The Karnataka Police On Monday, September 8, did lathi charges to break up protestors who were protesting against the reported stone pelting incidents that occurred during Ganesh Visarjan on Sunday, September 7, in Maddur, Mandya.

Police also used mild lathi charge to disperse the protestors.

Speaking to the reporters, Karnataka Home Minister said, "An incident has happened in Maddur town, Mandya, a stone pelting incident, which is now under control. The police have already arrested a few people...Section 144 has been imposed. One or two small incidents also happened in the state. One stabbing incident has also happened; everything is under control. The police have taken all the necessary steps."

Meanwhile, the 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on August 27, ended on Saturday, with 'visarjan processions' taking centre stage across the country. 'Ganesh Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the festival, ending on Anant Chaturdashi. Visuals from various pandals have surfaced, showing devotees taking part in processions as they prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

The Balapur Ganesh, renowned for its Lord Ganesh laddu auction, embarked on the immersion procession with traditional bhajans on Saturday. The Sobha Yatra took place in the Balapur village of Rangareddy district.

A grand procession was taken for the immersion of the Khairatabad 69-feet Lord Ganesh idol in Hyderabad, marking a successful completion of the festivities in its 71st year.

Meanwhile, the final journey of Lord Ganesha from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal also witnessed a grand celebration on the last day of the festival. At the procession, hundreds of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to the Lord. In videos, the idol could be seen being taken for a public visual, showered with water and sindoor (vermillion), creating a visual spectacle.

(With inputs from ANI)