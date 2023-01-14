Section 144 imposed in Gurugram, here’s why; check what’s allowed, what’s not

File photo

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed by Gurugram district administration ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

As per the order issued by Gurugram District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, flying drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites and Chinese microlights will not be allowed in the district till January 26.

The order said that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect till January 26 and violators will face strict action.

The order also directed the operators of cyber cafes, hotels, PG accommodation and landlords to maintain records and ID proofs of tenants, visitors and guests.

"Orders have been issued in view of security reasons to curb the activities of anti-social elements on the occasion of Republic Day. Action will be taken against those who disobey the orders under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the district administration said in a statement.