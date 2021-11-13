Section 144 imposed in Amravati, internet services suspended for 3 days

On Saturday, after looking at the violent protest that took place in Amravati, a city in Maharashtra, the police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and also suspended internet services in the city for three days.

The orders were issued by in-charge Police Commissioner Sandip Patil under CrPC Sec. 144 (1), (2), (3), to ward off any untoward incident.

As per the one-pager, barring medical emergencies, no person shall be permitted to come out of their homes, and assembly of five or more persons is banned.

Amravati town was rocked by violence during a Bharatiya Janata Party-sponsored 'bandh' (shutdown), officials said here. Earlier on Saturday morning, the BJP-led shutdown saw several incidents of violence, stone-pelting which damaged many vehicles, minor incidents of arson forcing the police to resort to mild caning.

The BJP had called the bandh to protest against the violence that broke out in Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded on Friday during the state-wide demonstrations and rallies by Raza Academy and other Muslim organisations.

For the unversed, incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon, and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday condemned the violence in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and other places during protests against violence in Tripura, adding that the focus was on keeping the situation under control and maintaining peace.

"We condemn the violence. I spoke to Devendra Fadnavis, Amravati MP, to help maintain social harmony and peace. We are focusing on how to keep the situation under control and maintain peace," Patil said.

(With agency inputs)