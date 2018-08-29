Secretary (West) in MEA Ruchi Ghanshyam to be next Indian envoy to UK

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced Ruchi Ghanshyam as the next Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Ghanshyam, who is a 1982-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving the role of Secretary (West) in the MEA. According to a statement issued by the MEA, Ghanshyam is expected to take up the assignment shortly. The 58-year-old diplomat will be replacing incumbent High Commissioner to the UK, YK Sinha.

Ghanshyam had earlier served as the envoys to various countries such as South Africa, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Togo and Lesotho. She had also served as the Minister in the Permanent Mission to India to the United Nations in New York from 2004 to 2008.