Maharashtra lockdown news: Govt imposes tighter COVID-19 curbs, limits grocery shop timings to 4 hours

The Maharashtra government on Monday has imposed curbs on the timings of grocery shops from 7 am to 11 am amid a spike in the COVID-19 caseload in the state. However, the shops will be allowed to home deliver goods from 7 am to 8 pm. Health Minister Rajesh Tope, while announcing the decision, also indicated that a decision on imposing a complete lockdown may be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the next two days.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. “We need to stop people from moving around without any reason. For that, a decision has been taken to allow grocery shops to remain open for only four hours so that people do not roam around throughout the day in the name of buying grocery,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope told mediapersons after the meeting.

Meanwhile, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089. This is a slight decline against the previous day's tally of 2,73,810 which was the highest single-day spike ever.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday. As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India. The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.As many as 26,94,14,035 samples had been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,71,29,113.

