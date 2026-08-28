FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
India likely to send B team for Asian Games 2026; BCCI unhappy with Japan facilities

India likely to send B team for Asian Games 2026; BCCI unhappy with Japan

‘Absolutely ridiculous’: Marizanne Kapp objects to Anaya Bangar’s WBBL clearance after Cricket Australia approval

Marizanne Kapp objects to Anaya Bangar’s WBBL clearance after Cricket Australia

320 Indians still untraceable after Nepal floods; MEA says India ready to send NDRF

320 Indians still untraceable after Nepal floods; MEA says India ready to help

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Second Time In 2 Years: B Nagendra quits Karnataka cabinet over Valmiki fund diversion case, says 'targeted because I'm Dalit'

Karnataka minister B Nagendra breaks down announces resignation DK Shivakumar Cabinet Friday evening mounting BJP pressure corruption allegations second time resigns over Valmiki Corporation row after Siddaramaiah govt June 2024.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 07:41 PM IST

Second Time In 2 Years: B Nagendra quits Karnataka cabinet over Valmiki fund diversion case, says 'targeted because I'm Dalit'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Karnataka minister B Nagendra broke down on Friday evening as he announced his resignation from D K Shivakumar's Cabinet amid mounting pressure from the BJP over corruption allegations. This is the second time Nagendra has stepped down from the state Cabinet over the controversy, having resigned from the Siddaramaiah government in June 2024 following allegations of unauthorised diversion of funds from the Valmiki Corporation.

    Returns and quits again

    Nagendra returned to the Cabinet in the first week of August after Shivakumar replaced Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister. He was re-inducted on August 3, 2026, with the Planning and Statistics portfolio, prompting the Opposition to renew its demand for his removal.

    'Targeted as Dalit' claim

    While announcing his resignation, Nagendra claimed that he was being targeted because he is a Dalit.

    "Is my signature anywhere in the Valmiki transaction? I am being targeted as a Dalit," Nagendra said, questioning why he was being held responsible when banks were involved in the alleged transactions and asking, "Union Finance Minister is responsible then?" He further said, "People of Karnataka are watching. A thousand lies have been told against me every day."

    He has previously rejected reports that he would resign and maintained that the allegations against him were politically motivated. He also said he needed to prepare to take on "Manuvadis", an apparent reference to the BJP.

    BJP-JD(S) pressure and foot march

    Nagendra's announcement comes amid renewed demands from the BJP and JD(S) for his resignation. The Opposition has accused him of being linked to the alleged diversion of funds from the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and has staged protests inside and outside the Karnataka legislature.

    The BJP and JD(S) have also announced a foot march from Raichur to Ballari from September 1 to 10, demanding Nagendra's removal from the Cabinet.

    What is the Valmiki corporation controversy?

    The controversy erupted in May 2024 after P Chandrasekharan, then an accounts superintendent with the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, died by suicide and left behind a six-page note alleging irregularities and unauthorised transfers of corporation funds.

    Subsequent investigations found that Rs 89.63 crore was transferred from a corporation account to a Union Bank of India account and subsequently moved to multiple other accounts, triggering a major political controversy.

    Nagendra was the Tribal Welfare Minister when the controversy surfaced and resigned from the Cabinet in June 2024

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'Treat him with dignity': Pat Cummins backs Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev’s plea for Imran Khan’s medical care
    Pat Cummins backs Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev’s plea for Imran Khan’s medical care
    Has Himalaya become ticking time bomb? Why are deadly disasters striking more often?
    Has Himalaya become ticking time bomb? Why are disasters striking more often?
    Second Time In 2 Years: B Nagendra quits Karnataka cabinet over Valmiki fund diversion case, says 'targeted because I'm Dalit'
    Second Time In 2 Years: B Nagendra quits Karnataka cabinet
    India likely to send B team for Asian Games 2026; BCCI unhappy with Japan facilities
    India likely to send B team for Asian Games 2026; BCCI unhappy with Japan
    ‘Absolutely ridiculous’: Marizanne Kapp objects to Anaya Bangar’s WBBL clearance after Cricket Australia approval
    Marizanne Kapp objects to Anaya Bangar’s WBBL clearance after Cricket Australia
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
    From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
    OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
    Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
    Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
    From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
    From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
    From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
    From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement