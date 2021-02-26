Second phase of COVID vaccination from March 1 - eligibility and other details here

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, covering 10 crore people across the country will start from Monday. Vaccinations will be available from March 1 at 10,000 government health centres and around 12,000 private centres.

Those who are eligible for the jab in this phase can self-register on the government's portal, Co-Win.

In India, the vaccination drive started on January 16. In the first phase of vaccination, the healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated.

More than 1.30 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Eligibility for vaccination

Around 27 crore people would be vaccinated in the second phase, of whom around 10 crore are over 60.

People above 60 years of age and those over 45 with co-morbidities will be inoculated against the COVID-19 virus.

List of what constitutes a co-morbidity will be finalised and released in the next two days.

It may include chronic diseases of the heart, lung, kidney and liver, as well as diabetes, cancer, severe asthma and mental or learning disabilities.

People who come under one of these categories would have to fill a single-page Yes/No form confirming their medical condition, and then get the form signed by a general physician.

They must then present this form at the vaccination centre to get their shots.

COVID-19 vaccine price

The vaccination will take place at around 10,000 government facilities free of cost.

At private hospitals, beneficiaries will have to pay for the vaccination.

In privately-run vaccination centres the price of the shot is likely to be capped at around Rs 300.

The Centre has estimated that this priority group is approximately around 27 crores.

How to register for vaccination

Apart from the Co-WIN app, there will be registration windows open in hospitals. There will be no charge for registration.

A new version of the Co-WIN app will be launched soon, where common people will be able to log in and register for vaccination.

A photo ID will be required to register for those above 60 years of age.

For co-morbidity issues, a medical certificate will also be required.

The government may issue a form with co-morbidity details mentioned which a prospective beneficiary will have to fill and get signed by a doctor after an examination.

These documents will have to be produced during vaccination.