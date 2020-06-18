Second encounter in 24 hours in south Kashmir, terrorists trapped in Shopian's Munand area

Another Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian in Jammu Kashmir on Thursday, hours after one ultra was killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama.

The second incident took place in Munand area of Shopian district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

"Encounter has started at #Munand area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir zone police said in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir police, along with 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the joint team of security forces tightened the cordon around the spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching team, resulting in a gunfight, a police official said.

There is an input that two to three terrorists are trapped in the area, he said.

This is the second encounter in less than 24 hours in south Kashmir. Earlier during the night hours, a search operation was launched in Meej Pampore area of Pulwama district where one terrorist has been killed while the operation is still on.

Shopian, once the main hub of terrorists, seems to be the prime focus of security forces as this is the fifth encounter in a month. Seventeen terrorists have been killed in the area in those encounters.

In another joint operation by J&K Police, Army and CRPF on Wednesday, a terrorist named Imran Nabi of Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested in Anantnag. One Pistol, six rounds and other incriminating material were recovered from his possession.