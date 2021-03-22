Second dose of Covishield vaccine to be administered in 6-8 weeks now instead of 4

New Delhi: The Central Government has issued new guidelines for the Covishield vaccine advising a gap of 6 to 8 weeks between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine. Earlier, the gap was four weeks. In this regard, the Central Government has written a letter to all the states and union territories about the new guidelines.

As per a statement, the decision has been taken in view of the emerging scientific evidence.

Notably, the new guidelines are only applicable to the Covishield vaccine and not the Covaxin coronavirus vaccine.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Chief Secretaries of States/UTs on Monday, asking them to ensure the administration of second dose of Covishield to beneficiaries within the stipulated time interval of 4-8 weeks after the first dose.

"Keeping the existing scientific evidence in view, it appears that protection is enhanced if the second dose of COVISHIELD is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than stipulated period of 8 weeks," read a statement.

"The Union Health Secretary has urged the States and UTs to instruct the concerned officials accordingly to undertake necessary steps to widely disseminate the message of revised dosing interval amongst programme managers, vaccinators and recipients of COVISHIELD vaccine and ensure adherence of the revised dosing interval," the statement added.

So far, 4.50 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for Covishield and Covaxin.