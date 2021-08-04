COVID-19 has led to an alarming drop in employment rate of women in India

According to a government analysis, India's female labour participation decreased to 16.1 percent in the July-September 2020 quarter, the lowest among major nations, showing the impact of the epidemic and a rising job crisis.

According to the study released on Monday by the Ministry of Statistics, the percentage of women in the labour force fell to a historical low of 15.5 percent during the April-June 2020 quarter, when India imposed a stringent lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

However, Covid-19 simply made matters worse, as things were already bad in the years before the epidemic.

Indian women are doing extraordinary in all fields whether it's athletics, politics or technology. However, India has one of the lowest percentages of labour force participation rate in the world.

World Bank data says that India's female labour participation rate fell to 20.3 percent in 2019 from more than 26 percent in 2005, whereas the neighbouring countries are doing comparatively good in their female labour force participation, with 30.5 percent in Bangladesh and 33.7 percent in Sri Lanka.

Less than a third of women aged 15 and above are employed or actively looking for work, according to the research.

Women's literacy rates in India have an impact on these figures because the majority of employed women in India work in low-skilled jobs including agriculture and factory labour, as well as domestic service, all of which have been heavily damaged by the pandemic.

During the three months that ended in September 2020, the most recent period for which data was provided, the unemployed rate for women reached 15.8%, compared to 12.6 percent for male workers.

After state governments relaxed pandemic restrictions in response to a drop in coronavirus infections from May peaks, most economic activity has resumed in the country.

According to government officials, this is likely to help create more jobs for all workers. The rate of unemployment in India declined to 6.95 percent in July from 9.17 percent in June, according to data released by the CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy) on Monday.

Many private economists have predicted that the slow speed of vaccination and a drop in consumer demand could hinder growth, and that the economy will not reach its pre-COVID level before March 2022.

Asia's third-largest economy is predicted to grow at 8-9 percent year-on-year in the current fiscal year, after dropping 7.3 percent in the fiscal year ended in March, the worst recession in the previous seven decades.