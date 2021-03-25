Second COVID-19 wave in India to last till 100 days starting February 15: SBI report

Amidst ever-increasing cases of COVID-19, a report by the State Bank of India on Thursday sounds alarming for the coronavirus situation in the country. A report from SBI's research team authored by the bank's chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh said that the second wave of COVID-19 may last up to 100 days counting from February 15.

"Considering the number of days from the current level of daily new cases to the peak level during the first wave, India might reach the peak in the second half of April," the SBI report claimed.

The 28-page report also says that India is better placed this time to control the pandemic with vaccination gaining pace.

However, the report claims that lockdowns or restrictions have been 'ineffective' and that mass vaccination is the only way to win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suggesting measures to control the situation, the report called for an increase in the pace of vaccination drive across states.

SBI research team in its report suggested that if the daily vaccination is increased from the current 34 lakh to 40-45 lakh per day, then inoculation of citizens over 45 years can be completed in four months from now.

As per the report, based on trends till March 23, the total number of coronavirus cases in India in the second wave is expected to be around 25 lakh.

India is currently seeing a spike in daily coronavirus cases with over 50,000 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours.

District-wise analysis reveals that cases have again started increasing in the top 15 districts, mostly urban. The spread of coronavirus in rural districts is almost stable.

COVID-19 data

53,476 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

The present nationwide COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3,95,192.

The total number of vaccinations in India has crossed 5.3 crores.

Maharashtra alone accounts for a majority of the daily new cases currently.