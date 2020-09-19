Second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia to arrive on September 24th

The second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia will reach India on September 24 via the Riyadh-Chennai flight.

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia in a statement said," Mission in Riyadh, Consulate in Jeddah, and MEA are arranging flights and quarantine facilities for the second batch of deportees...Further flights from Riyadh and Jeddah are currently being worked out and will be notified shortly."

The statement added, "Mission and Consulate officials are in regular touch with deportation authorities."

The first batch of around 500 deportees was sent in May to Hyderabad. The multi-agency process requires several clearances and follows strict anti-COVID health protocols to avoid the spread of the pandemic in India.

Saudi Arabia hosts a 2.6 million-strong Indian community.