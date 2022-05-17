Sec 144 imposed in MP's Neemuch as two groups clash over installation of Hanuman statue

File Photo

Section 144 has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district in the Neemuch City police station area after two groups clashed over the installation of a Hanuman statue.

The dispute began in the Old Court area where a group of men allegedly installed a Hanuman statue in a dargah. This led to a fight and stone-pelting. Police had to use tear gas to bring the clash under control.

Three bikes were also damaged in the incident. No injury was reported.

After this incident, Neha Meena, Additional District Magistrate of Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, issued the prohibitory order imposing a total ban on organising procession, dharna, or gathering without prior permission.

No person or organisation can host an event without permission. The use of loudspeakers without permission is also prohibited.