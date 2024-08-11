Twitter
India

Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…'

The regulator also said that it has duly investigated the allegations made by Hindenburg against Adani, and said that last of its 26 investigations is nearing completion now.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 08:29 PM IST

Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…'
In its first comments following a new report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, capital markets regulator Sebi on Sunday said it has investigated all the allegations against the Adani group.

Chairperson Madhabi Buch made relevant disclosures from time to time and recused herself in matters involving potential conflicts of interest, the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator also said that it has duly investigated the allegations made by Hindenburg against Adani, and said that last of its 26 investigations is nearing completion now.

Earlier, Buch and her husband Dhaval had termed the allegations baseless, and also said that the short seller is attacking the credibility of the capital markets regulator, and also attempting a character assassination of the chairperson.

Hindenburg Research alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against Adani group may be because Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

