Seating Essentials You Are Missing Out On. Durian Furniture pieces that are worth investing in!

We’ve poured over the furniture favourites from luxurious leather sofas to intelligent seating, premium leatherette furniture and coveted velvet sectionals, and we have curated the list of Durian must-haves that are truly investment worthy.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Durian Furniture, a brand that is synonymous with high-end furniture that is made of premium quality materials and built to last, is all about the timeless design that seamlessly blends aesthetics and comfort. Their pieces are created with the modern Indian lifestyle and home in mind and that very fact makes them ideal for the Indian consumer. The furniture brand has set the gold standard for a truly timeless home aesthetic with its premium quality materials, and construction tested for endurance and an eye for all things luxury.

With only 5% of Indians investing in new sofas every 4-7 years, picking a seating that is both timeless in looks and long-lasting is very important. We need pieces that are ahead of their time yet classic enough to stay relevant to the changing trends. This is where Durian sofas make a great addition.

A leather sofa for life

Out of all the major investment pieces of furniture we’re trying to bring into our home, a sofa is quintessential. For those looking at the luxury end of the spectrum, a leather sofa will truly put in the work to anchor your living room with an elevated aesthetic. The Durian Campbell leather sofa is also a cut above the rest when it comes to leather seating. Campbell’s contemporary silhouette blends the glamour of genuine leather with functionality that enhances everyday life. The leather is sumptuous and supple as it gets with hide sourced from Italian tanneries. With sleek aesthetics and an adjustable headrest, the piece is the ultimate lesson on understated glamour. So if you are looking to shell out for a leather sofa, the Campbell is a hard-to-miss choice.

Intelligent seating for a smart experience

Durian has recently introduced a range of intelligent seating options that are all about new-age comfort. Zero wall recliners, designed for urban spaces and power reclining chairs that support the pregnant and the elderly alike, these pieces of furniture are truly designed to be problem solvers. The Silvester Zero Wall Recliner is designed in a sleek modern style and with the synergy of generous proportions and high-end smart functionalities. Power reclining with multiple positions of comfort, a spacious console, and a dimmable LED lamp all together create the furniture that can take you from sitting to lounging in minutes.

Family Friendly leatherette for your active loved ones

Leatherette, also known as faux leather or artificial leather, is essentially a material that Durian seems to have mastered. With the Durian leatherette being one of the premium choices for upholstery, seating is considered to be durable and resistant to peeling and heavy-duty wear and tear in everyday life in a family with kids and pets. Easily maintained and convenient to clean, the Durian leatherette is a breathable option available in a multitude of colours to match any style. The Lorraine sofa is a modern seating option with plush cushioning and padded arms built for comfort while still looking clean and understated. Topped off with dual USB ports in the 3-seater version, the sofa also keeps today’s needs in mind and helps stay connected.

Pick your next sofa from our line-up of must-haves and enjoy the luxury of comfort that you truly deserve. To explore and shop these signature seating options in your city, find your nearest Durian store (https://www.durian.in/stores), visit www.durian.in and follow them on social media with @durianforhome

