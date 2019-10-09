Search operation launched after drones spotted along Punjab border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday spotted a Pakistani-origin drone in the Ferozepur area of Punjab near the international border. The drone was sighted flying near the HK tower, a check post on the Hussainiwala border in the area.

The BSF spotted the same drone, almost five times at different intervals, during which it crossed the Indian border once. The drone was spotted flying between 10-10:40 pm and then again at 12:25 am when it crossed the Indian border after which the jawans alerted their senior officials.

The officials are conducting an investigation to find out if Pakistan-based terror groups are using to send drugs or ammunition across the border.

J&K VIA PUNJAB Officials believe that the weapons were meant for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, which was placed under clampdown after the central government scrapped its special status under Article 370 on August 5

This comes a week after the Punjab government recovered two drones that was being used for dropping weapons from across the border. While one of them was recovered last month, the other was seized in a burnt state nearly a fortnight ago in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

“BSF spotted the drones last night. Initially, the drone was seen flying on the other side of border but later it was also spotted entering the Indian side. Our SWAT team and BSF are involved in the search operation”, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sukhvinder Singh.

He also stated that search operation was carried throughout the night and intelligence inputs will be used to ascertain more information about the incident. “The operations were carried out at night as well and we are doing them again now. We will be using intelligence inputs to ascertain which side the drone came from,” Singh said. According to an official statement from the Punjab police, “Police teams are ascertaining the links of the terror groups involved in sending these drones from Pakistan.”

—Zee Media Newsroom