Search operation continues for two missing Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Picture: File Photo (Representative Image)

Intensive search operations have been ongoing for two Indian Army personnel, deployed in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh since May 28, 2022. Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post of Arunachal Pradesh, presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their Post, according to a statement by the Indian Army.

Despite immediate and extensive search and rescue operations, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, no success in the recovery of the personnel has been achieved. A court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army. Belonging to Uttrakhand, family members of the two soldiers have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are being regularly updated.

READ | Nupur Sharma row: Industrialist Naveen Jindal's company flags 'case of mistaken identity'