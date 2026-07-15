'Seafarer-First': Centre boosts West Asia maritime security, to trace every Indian sailor irrespective of vessel flag

The move comes after Indian seafarer Rohan Kumar was killed when two Emirati oil tankers were hit by missiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid escalating maritime security concerns in West Asia, the Centre on Tuesday launched its "Seafarer-First" initiative focused on seafarer welfare. It will monitor every Indian on every ship, irrespective of flag, in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

The move comes after Indian seafarer Rohan Kumar was killed when two Emirati oil tankers were hit by missiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the plan adopts a whole-of-government approach for the safety of Indian crew.

He directed the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to create a vessel-wise dashboard to track all Indians on vessels in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, regardless of flag.

As per the government press release, the dashboard will provide real-time data on vessel positioning, ownership, cargo details, crew strength, welfare status, threat assessment, intended voyage, next port of call and facility availability.

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened maritime security concerns in West Asia following attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa were carrying a total of 46 crew, of whom 30 were Indian nationals. The attack on MT Al Bahiyah resulted in the death of one Indian seafarer and injuries to another. On MT Mombasa, nine Indians were injured, including two who remain seriously injured.

During a meeting with Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur and senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, MEA, Indian Navy, Directorate General of Shipping, Indian missions in Iran and Oman, and other maritime agencies, Sonowal reviewed security conditions in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman and discussed contingency arrangements for Indian seafarers.

He also ordered live monitoring of ships, appointed liaison officers for every Indian seafarer impacted, and directed 24x7 coordination among concerned ministries, the Navy, DGS, and Indian embassies in Iran and Oman.