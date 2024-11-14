Ajmer Range Inspector-General of Police (IG) Om Prakash said that 60 people have been arrested in this case.

A huge ruckus has been reported in Rajasthan's poll-bound Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency after an Independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly slapped a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary at a polling station in the village.

Ajmer Range Inspector-General of Police (IG) Om Prakash said that 60 people have been arrested in this case. This comes after Meena allegedly slapped the SDM at the polling booth in Deoli Uniara assembly constituency located in the Tonk district of Rajasthan, the official said, adding that there were stone pelting and arson incidents in Samravata village last night where many vehicles were set on fire and vandalised.

"There was a ruckus, stone pelting and arson incident in Samravata village late last night when police tried to apprehend Naresh Meena, independent candidate for Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency by-polls in Tonk district after he allegedly physically assaulted SDM Amit Chaudhary at a polling booth yesterday. Many vehicles were set on fire and vandalised. So far 60 people have been arrested in this case," Ajmer Range IG Om Prakash told ANI.

Brijendra Singh Bhati, Tonk Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the police were analysing the losses and have made arrests. The police were looking for Naresh Meena, he added.

"We are analysing the loss. We have made a few arrests. We are looking for him (Naresh Meena)... We will get into the details later," Additional SP Bhati said. Meanwhile, after the incident, Naresh Meena took to X to say that he was fine and will inform about further plans.

"Main theek hu... na dare the na darenge, aage ki ranniti bata di jayegi (I am fine...I am not scared and will never be, will inform about further plans," Meena, Independent candidate from Deoli Uniara assembly constituency said on X.

Around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and over two dozen two-wheelers were vandalized and set on fire during a clash between a group of unidentified individuals and police in Tonk district on Wednesday night, officials said. Some of the protesters pelted stones and set multiple vehicles on fire. The situation could be brought under control only after the arrival of additional forces.

Tension prevailed in the entire area after the incident, prompting authorities to deploy additional police force to maintain law and order situation. Speaking to reporters, Tonk SP Vikas Sangwan said, "In Samravata village, some people had boycotted voting. To assess the situation, the SDM, Tehsildar, Additional SP, and other officers were present. During this time, independent candidate Naresh Meena entered the polling station and physically assaulted the SDM. The Additional SP immediately removed Naresh Meena from the location."

"Action will be taken against him as per the law. We arrived at the spot and spoke to the villagers, after which voting resumed peacefully," he said.

