SDF lost Assembly elections due to 'complacency': Ex-Sikkim CM Chamling

Former Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling Sunday said the party lost the recently held Assembly elections due to "complacency".

SDF's loss was not because of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's (SKM) "strength" but because of it's own "complacency", Chamling told party leaders and workers at the central executive committee (CEC) meeting here."The SDF's alternative is SDF. SKM can never be our alternative," he said and urged the party cadres not to get disheartened at the loss of political power in Sikkim.

Like a wounded tiger, the SDF party workers must work harder and more passionately to regain its position as the ruling party which has been lost to the SKM for the time being, Chamling, who was Sikkim's chief minister for a record five terms, said.He claimed that the SDF has not been rejected by the electorate in the Assembly elections, but had its role reversed.

"Our party has not been totally rejected by the electorate in Sikkim, but had its role reversed as now we will sit in the opposition," Chamling said.He claimed that the the SDF era in Sikkim shall be remembered as the "golden era".

Referring to alleged incidents of violence against his party workers recently, the former CM said that the party supporters need not fear anything as he will be with them all the time.In the recently held Sikkim Assembly election the SKM won 17 seats in the 32-Member Assembly while the SDF could bag 15 seats.