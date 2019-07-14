'SCs must go for haircut to other village': Villagers

A fresh controversy has erupted in the village of Pipalsana near Moradabad in of Uttar Pradesh. Those belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) communities have reportedly been stopped from getting their haircut at local barbershops, with the so-called upper castes calling them dirty.

"The people belonging to the SC communities remove garbage from the streets and work in the drains so we won't cut their hair in the village," according to the villagers. "They used to go to Bhojpur for getting their haircut, they should continue to go there. We will not cut their hair here," the villagers added.

The has prompted the SC community to protest the unequal treatment. They have lodged a complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak, who said, "The case will be investigated thoroughly."

Zee Media Newsroom