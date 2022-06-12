Headlines

Scrub typhus: Second death reported in Kerala - Symptoms, prevention, treatment

Scrub typhus is an infectious disease caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi, that is a mite-borne bacterium.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

A 38-year-old woman on Sunday died at the government medical college hospital here due to scrub typhus, the second death due to the disease in the last three days.

Thiruvananthapuram native Subitha who died this morning was admitted on June 10, hospital authorities told PTI.

"She was brought here on June 10 but died early this morning. As of now, we don't have any similar case," a senior hospital source told PTI.

Fifteen-year-old Ashwathy, a native of Cherunniyoor, a hamlet located over 40 km away from here had died on June 9 due to the disease that is known as 'chellu pani' in local parlance.

Scrub typhus is an infectious disease caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi, a mite-borne bacterium. Chigger mites, the larval stage of mites, transmit the disease from animals like rats, squirrels, and rabbits to humans.

What is scrub typhus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this is a disease caused by the bacteria 'Orientia tsutsugamushi'. People get infected by it after getting bit by infected larval mites. Another name for bacterial fever is 'Bush typhus'. 

What are the symptoms of scrub typhus?

Symptoms of this disease according to the CDC is just like any other viral fever which includes:

-Fever
-Chills
-Headache
-Body aches
-Rashes
-Muscle soreness, etc.

When chiggers or berry bugs that belong to the family of larvae bites a person, it produces a black, scab-like patch called 'eschar'. Post contracting the virus a person might experience mental disorientation to going into a come. 

Many patients may also experience joint pains, respiratory distress, brain and lung inflammation, renal failure or multi-organ failure which may lead to death. 

Vaccination for scrub typhus: 

As of now, there is no vaccination available for scrub typhus. 

What is the treatment for scrub typhus?

As per CDC, Scrub typhus should be treated with the antibiotic doxycycline. Doxycycline can be used in persons of any age. Antibiotics are most effective if given soon after symptoms begin. People who are treated early with doxycycline usually recover quickly.

How to prevent scrub typhus?

Adults and kids should be covered at all times from head to toe and avoid getting bit by mosquitoes and chiggers. No vaccine is available to prevent scrub typhus. When traveling to areas where scrub typhus is common, avoid areas with lots of vegetation and brush where chiggers may be found.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

