Scrap CAA, NRC or will turn UP streets into Shaheen Bagh: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi warns Centre

With farm laws being repealed after a protest of one year, Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has asked the Centre to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well.

While addressing a public meeting in Barabunki, Owaisi said, "I demand from the Bharatiya Janata Party government to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."

He also warned the ruling government that if CAA was not withdrawn soon, protestors will go out on the streets of Uttar Pradesh and create another Shaheen Bagh. He said, "If the government makes the law on the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) then we will hit the streets again, we will make Shaheen bagh here too. I myself would come here."

I appeal to PM Modi, BJP to repeal CAA like farm laws because it is against the Constitution... If they will make NPR, NRC law, then we will take to streets & another Shaheen Bagh will come up here: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Barabanki pic.twitter.com/Z7LxAuZOL0 November 21, 2021

Owaisi further said, "The farmers do not trust the government, they say that when the Parliament starts and the bill is introduced, then we will decide."

He also announced that the AIMIM will contest elections on 100 seats out of the 403 assembly seats. "Our party has decided to contest elections on 100 seats. We are in talks with one or two more parties and time will tell if we form an alliance or not. We are surely in a position to win the elections. It is true that in Uttar Pradesh, the presence of AIMIM has become very strong. And today, we are in this position that we will win the election and get lots of votes too, InshaAllah," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is to witness assembly elections in 2022. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seats.