PM Modi to meet China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin today amid Trump tariff strain, here' what to expect

After a seven-year gap, PM Modi visited China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, where his meeting with President Xi Jinping takes on added importance amid India-US tensions over trade issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Sunday, as part of his two-day official visit to the country.

PM Modi, who is currently in the second leg of his two-nation visit, arrived at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin on Saturday to participate in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, taking place from August 31 to September 1. He arrived in China after his two-day visit to Japan. Following his arrival on Saturday, the Prime Minister received a warm welcome, with artists staging a dance performance.

PM Modi to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin

He is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the course of the summit.

The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US' 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with the host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, will also be attending the summit.

What to expect from SCO summit?

Here's what you can expect from SEO meeting:

1. The primary focus of the meeting is expected to be maintaining the positive momentum in India-China relations. These relations have improved substantially since the tensions following the 2020 Galwan clash and the extended military standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

2. Before his visit to China, PM Modi was in Japan, where he emphasised the importance of India-China relations. He said in an interview that these ties are crucial and will contribute positively to regional peace and prosperity.

3. PM Modi mentioned that he will be traveling to Tianjin to participate in the SCO summit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. He noted the steady and positive progress in bilateral ties since their meeting in Kazan at the SCO meet last year.

4. PM Modi and President Xi Jinping are expected to assess India-China economic ties and discuss measures to further normalize relations, which faced significant strain after the eastern Ladakh border dispute.

5. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other leaders during the SCO summit.

6. Both sides are expected to announce steps to normalize relations, including resuming direct flights and streamlining visa processes.

7. The meeting between Modi and Putin will provide a platform to discuss strengthening their strategic partnership, especially given India's increased purchases of Russian energy and defense products.

8. Kremlin officials have stated that preparations for Putin's planned visit to India in December 2025 will also be on the agenda.

9. China and Russia are expected to push talking points such as their opposition to “unilateralism” – a coded reference to the US – but most of the language will be watered down to make it palatable to all.

10. India is expected to use the summit to strongly condemn cross-border terrorism, especially following a recent attack in Pahalgam.

Which are the other countries who will attend SCO summit 2025?

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to China following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

