SCO summit: PM Modi shares stage with China's Xi Jinping for first time since Ladakh standoff

Modi at SCO summit (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday came face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since the two countries entered a standoff in eastern Ladakh that led to bloody hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan valley. Both the leaders are in Uzbekistan's Samarkand to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, along with those of several other nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of their Chinese counterparts died when their troops clashed in June 2020, after the latter's attempt to transgress the Line of Actual Control was frustrated by the Indian Army.

India has maintained that its relations with China will not normalize until the Ladakh standoff is resolved.

Ahead of the SCO summit, the two sides mutually decided to disengage in the Gogra region.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and leaders of several central Asian countries are in attendance at the event.

Ahead of the deliberations at the restricted format of the summit, leaders of the permanent members of the grouping posed for a group photo.

PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Putin, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi.

Before departing for Samarkand, Modi said he would exchange views at the event on topics ranging from international issues to expansion of the grouping.

The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit's format will allow only two sessions -- one for the members of the group and the other for special invitees.

SCO initially had six members -- China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

With inputs from PTI