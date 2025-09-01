Add DNA as a Preferred Source
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin share ride to bilateral meet venue, pic goes viral

PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China, after the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting (SCO) Summit. Their picture has gone viral.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

SCO Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin share ride to bilateral meet venue, pic goes viral
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin rode together in the Aurus car given by China to the latter to their bilateral meeting venue after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. The two leaders were heading to Ritz Carlton, a 5 star hotel in Tianjin for their bilateral talks. The picture has gone viral, showcasing the strong personal bond between the two leaders.

"After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful." tweeted Modi as he was headed to the bilateral meeting venue in Tianjin. 

This development comes as India and Russia look to strengthen their bilateral relationship amid US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow. 

Also read: SCO Summit: PM Modi hugs Russia's Vladimir Putin amid US tariff strain, says 'always a delight'

PM Modi address at SCO summit

PM Modi, in his address at SCO, stressed the need to boost connectivity between the members to boost trade. "India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust. With this in mind, we are working on initiatives like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. This will help us improve connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia."

Describing the third pillar, PM Modi said that opportunities for cooperation and reform in 2023 during India's presidency brought in new energy ideas."Startups, innovation, youth empowerment, digital inclusion and shared Buddhist heritage were new areas which India incorporated. Our effort was to expand SCO's ambit outside governments," PM Modi said.

Also read: PM Modi's BIG message on terrorism at SCO summit with Pakistan PM in room, says 'double standards not acceptable'

Putin, Xi Jinping's remarks at SCO summit

Russian President Putin said that dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new Eurasian security system, replacing outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models. "The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in addressing international issues. National currencies are being used more widely in mutual settlements for trade among SCO countries. The pace of development of cooperation within the SCO is impressive," said Putin.

Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO. "We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, block confrontation and bullying practices," Xi said.The SCO Summit 2025 reflects the growing importance of multipolarity in global governance as US President Donald Trump's transactional bullying alienated most of its allies. 

(With inputs from ANI)

