SCO Summit: PM Modi hugs Russia's Vladimir Putin amid US tariff strain, says 'always a delight'

Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit plenary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged warm interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prime Minister Modi's camaraderie with Putin was palpable as the two greeted each other with smiles and hugs, amid alleged severed ties with the US after they attacked India for Russian oil purchases, and slapped 50 percent tariff.



PM Modi greets and hugs Russian President Vladimir Putin



Putin and PM Modi were seen walking hand in hand towards Xi.The three also exchanged a few light remarks ahead of the SCO Summit's plenary session after which they walked towards the stage for a family photo of the SCO members.The interaction between PM Modi and President Putin came ahead of their bilateral meeting which is scheduled to take place after the plenary session.

The hug between Modi and Putin comes just hours before their scheduled bilateral meeting which is scheduled to take place after the plenary session. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, PM Modi will be outlining India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella. After this engagement, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India, said the official.



PM Modi's 'exchanging perspectives' with Putin, Xi Jinping



In another tweet, PM Modi shared "Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit," while sharing smiles and interactions with his Chinese and Russian counterparts together.



Earlier, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan. Both the leaders reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes. They called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.