INDIA

SCO Summit 2025: Huge support for India as member leaders condemn April Pahalgam attack, say, 'Perpetrators, organisers of such attacks must...'

SCO Summit 2025: "India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief," PM Modi said.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. Expressing deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the injured, they further stated that "perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also presented India's strong stance against terrorism, calling out the "some countries" for their open support of terrorism and reaffirming that such "double standards" are not acceptable.

In his remarks at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, PM Modi said that Pahalgam terror attack was an open challenge to every county who believes in humanity, and urged SCO members to stand united in their fight against terror.

"India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief," PM Modi said.

"This attack was an open challenge for every person, every county who believes in humanity. At this time, it is natural to question that whether open support of terrorism by some countries is acceptable to us. We have to speak in a united voice that no double standards on terrorism will be acceptable. We have to unanimously oppose terrorism in every form and colour. This is our duty towards humanity," he added.

PM Modi urged zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and further redefined the grouping's focus, noting that its foundation rests on three key pillars -- security, connectivity, and opportunity.

With agency inputs

