SCO Summit 2022: From terrorism to climate change, know key issues to be discussed by India in Samarkand

PM Modi lands in Uzbekistan for SCO summit 2022 (Photo - ANI)

The SCO summit 2022 has kicked off in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, with world leaders from Asian countries making their way for bilateral talks regarding several global issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also landed in Samarkand on Thursday, all set to hold bilateral talks and bring up key issues.

The 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Member States (SCO-COHS) is being conducted on September 15 and 16 and is one of the most talked-about international conferences due to the current geopolitical turbulence in the world and Russia-Ukraine war.

With PM Modi landing in Uzbekistan yesterday, there are many agendas of the Indian diaspora which are to be brought up during the bilateral talks. The summit also comes at a time when there are sharp differences between the West, China, and Russia on the issues of sovereignty, democracy, and human rights, among other issues.

India is well-placed to be a neutral arbiter among the highly-divided factions in the emerging global order because it has always fielded for the common good, rather than partisan strategic objectives.

India’s participation in the SCO assumes importance because it is expected to do a balancing act by bringing forth the main issues of concern to the SCO members. One of the key issues expected to be discussed is the Russia-Ukraine war and global terrorism.

Other issues on agenda for India include cooperation for economic growth and promotion of trade and investment, climatic change and sustainable development, and terrorism at a time when there is a danger of SCO being dominated by groups within and against the West.

Further, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to Samarkand.

A lot of eyes are expected to be on PM Modi during the SCO meeting as India is expected to host the summit next year. India is being looked up to with the hope to take SCO to the next level to make it an effective platform for promoting cooperation for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

(With IANS inputs)

