SCO Joint Exercise: Amit Shah addresses opening session, invites delegates to Statue of Unity

The exercise will conclude on November 7.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2019, 06:36 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the opening session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue operations in New Delhi on Monday. Representatives from eight SCO member countries -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are participating in the 4-day long event.

Speaking at the event, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "India always attaches special importance to SCO since it became a member in 2017."

"This international cooperation is very important to deal with disasters, and I welcome the representatives of eight countries including Kazakhstan, Pakistan, China, Russia whose collective effort to reduce the loss from disasters is very important" he added.

Focusing on developments made by India in disaster management, Amit Shah said that the country has dealt with three major cyclones in recent times effectively. "A super cyclone that came in 1999 killed more than 10000 people, while Cyclone Fani which hit Orissa only a few months ago killed 64," Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister also said that the government of India is planning to give awards to people for their contribution to disaster management. He further said that the Geo-Synchronous Satellite launched by India will help South Asian countries in areas of communication and accurate forecasting of weather.

He also invited the delegates from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to see the Statue of Unity and urged them to visit Delhi and Agra.

 The objective of this exercise is to practice and strengthen National and international response, coordination protocols and methodologies in a major earthquake scenario requiring international assistance, a press release stated.

The exercise will conclude on November 7. 

 

