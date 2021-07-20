Schools to reopen in Punjab from July 26, announces CM Amarinder Singh

Amid the declining COVID-19 positivity rate, schools for Class 10 to 12 in Punjab are all set to open from July 26. The decision comes as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced further relaxations, including an increase in the number of people in indoor gatherings to 150 and outdoors to 300, subject to an upper limit of 50 per cent capacity.

The CM announced that schools will be allowed to open for classes 10 to 12, but only those teachers and staff, who are fully vaccinated, shall be allowed to be physically present.

He ordered that the physical presence of the students shall be purely at the consent of the parents and the option of virtual classes shall be continued. An undertaking to this effect shall be submitted to the Deputy Commissioners concerned.

Also read Punjab govt waives Rs 590 crore farm loans

If the situation remains under control, the remaining classes shall similarly be allowed to open from August 2, the Chief Minister announced, pointing out that the Cambridge University has predicted that the cases shall further decline in the coming weeks.

With respect to social gatherings, he said artistes and musicians shall be allowed at such functions or celebrations in all areas, with adherence to due Covid protocols.

The relaxations came days after the Chief Minister had ordered the opening of bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres, sports complexes, gyms, malls, museums, zoos, etc, at 50 per cent with vaccine compliance.

He had also earlier allowed colleges, coaching centres and all other institutions of higher learning to open with similar compliance.

(With IANS inputs)