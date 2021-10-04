Schools to reopen across Maharashtra at 100% capacity from TODAY - Know more

All schools across Maharashtra will open from today, October 4. As per Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, this needs to be done for a smooth transition from online to offline learning modes. In rural areas, schools will reopen for classes 5 to 12 and in cities, schools will reopen for classes 8 to 12.

The decision came after Gaikwad held a review meeting on October 3 with the state Education Department. She took to Twitter to announce the news, she said, "With schools reopening Monday onwards, held a meeting with senior education department officials, education officers across the state to assess preparedness. Officials gave some welcome suggestions during the meeting. These will surely help."

The section plan regarding COVID-19 will be prepared by the Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training that will helps officials and school management to overcome any kind of trouble related to the physical classes.

She further added, "I have instructed education officers to personally visit schools and monitor reopenings...For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with the health department, local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half."

Even though the schools are reopening, it government has not made it mandatory for children to attend classes physically but if they decide to then they will have to bring consent letters from parents and present a negative COVID-19 report.

There was quite a debate surrounding the reopening of schools but the decision to reopen them was taken last month after a survey was conducted where more than 70 per cent of parents wanted to reopen schools.