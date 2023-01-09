Delhi, UP, Bihar, MP: Schools to remain shut due to cold wave in several cities, check list

Schools to remain shut due to cold wave in several cities, check list

Schools are gradually extending winter breaks as a cold wave sweeps over northern India to make sure that kids can stay warm in their homes. Following the country's unprecedented cold, the following cities have decided to close their schools.

Delhi:

The Directorate of Education in Delhi declared that all schools would remain closed and that the winter break would last from January 1 to January 15. This announcement came as the new year began and cold waves swept through the nation's capital. Delhi has suspended the remedial sessions for kids in grades 9 through 12. All government schools will immediately resume lessons after the suspension.

Uttar Pradesh:

Agra- All Agra district schools and institutions up to class 12 have been instructed to close until January 7 because of the dense fog and chilly weather.

Noida- Schools in Noida and Greater Noida will be closed for grades 1 through 8 until January 14, 2023, according to directives from the Gautam Buddha Nagar district government. Additionally, the school day for grades 9 through 12 has been modified to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further orders.

Lucknow- Lucknow has announced a change to the school day for children in grades 1 through 8. The updated timetable states that classes will now be held from 10 am to 2 pm. This will continue for at least till January 10. The Sitapur district has likewise closed its schools as of January 7.

Jharkhand:

Due to the cold wave in North India, the Jharkhand government issued notice on Sunday for the private and government schools to remain shut till January 15 for classes KG to 5.

Punjab:

On December 21 to January 21, all schools in the state will open at 10 am, according to a tweet from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The schools' closing hours will stay the same, though.

Madhya Pradesh:

Schools in a few areas of Madhya Pradesh have been closed due to the state's lowest temperature, which was 0.2 degrees Celsius in Nowgong, in the Chhatarpur district. Schools for children in grades 8 and below have been closed in a number of districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, and Ujjain. This will go through January 10.

Bihar:

The district schools in Muzaffarpur and Patna have been ordered closed through January 7, 2023. The decision was made after officials received advice from specialists that bringing kids to school in such a chilly environment could endanger their health and lives.