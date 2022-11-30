Assam students pull hair, harass 5 month pregnant teacher in school premise, reason will shock you

Group of students manhandle 5 months pregnant teacher | Photo: Pixabay

A group of students in Assam's Dibrugarh district allegedly manhandled a five months-pregnant teacher because she informed a student's parents about his poor academic performance and conduct in school, said officials. The incident took place on Sunday evening after the victim's history teacher informed the parents of a particular student about his poor academic performance during the Parents Teachers Council (PTC) meeting on the same day.

"After the meeting, some students formed a group and started harassing the teacher in front of the main academic block. A few of them pushed her and one student tried to pull her by her hair," he said. She was saved by some other women teachers, school staffers and a few girl students from the mob attack of the boys, Kumar said.

The teacher was on the verge of collapse and was immediately sent to a hospital in the school car along with a woman attendant. "From our enquiry, we found that 22 students of classes 10 and 11 were involved in the incident and I called their parents the next morning after having an emergency meeting at my residence. Hearing the development, this time the students threatened me over the phone and started moving towards my quarters to attack me," Kumar said.

The Vice Principal reached the Moran Police station immediately along with some other teachers. Police then came to the school premises and warned the students of strict action. A senior police official said no FIR has been registered yet as a formal complaint is yet to be filed against the minor students.

Kumar said, "We have informed the office of the Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner about the development. The ADC concerned for education assured us of a magisterial probe into the incident and asked us to take stern action against the students."

He further said that higher officials of JNV management have been informed of the situation and a decision is awaited. Meanwhile, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samitee Deputy Commissioner (North East) K V Suresh expressed concerns over the incident and termed it as "most unfortunate".

"I am sending the Assistant Commissioner of JNV Samitee to Dibrugarh to enquire into the matter. In recent times, we have noticed a decline in the student-teacher relationship owing to several factors, especially after lockdown," he told PTI from Shillong.

(With inputs from PTI)