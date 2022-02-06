Uttar Pradesh reopens schools and colleges for classes 9-12 from THIS date

On Saturday night, February 5, Yogi Adityanath -led Uttar Pradesh government issued an order that states the reopening of schools, colleges and educational institutions in the state from February 7, 2022.

The order comes after the state saw a decline in COVID-19 cases. As per the state government order, schools will reopen for classes 9-12 from Monday.

Uttar Pradesh | Educational institutions for classes 9 & above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders: Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi pic.twitter.com/NAYtREJSwo — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

However, as per the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols have to be followed like wearing face masks, maintaining distance, etc.

Awanish K Awasthi said, "Educational institutions for classes 9 & above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders."

Not only Uttar Pradesh but other states like Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have also decided to reopen schools for higher classes and other educational institutions. The Delhi government has allowed the schools to reopen from February 7, while West Bengal schools already reopened from February 3.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh recorded a total of 3,555 fresh Covid-29 cases.