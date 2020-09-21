Schools reopen in Jammu on 'voluntary basis', students remain elusive amid COVID-19

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir reopened on Monday, as per the J&K administration's orders, on a voluntary basis requiring the consent of the parents for students to attend the schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, over 50% of the students still remained elusive and did not attend the schools, as teachers were seen waiting in vain for the pupils to attend.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an earlier order had mentioned that "States and UTs may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online teaching and related works from September 21"

The Government has allowed students of Class 9 to 12 to visit schools from today on a voluntary basis.

Government Ranbhir higher secondary school Principal Anjali Gupta said, "We have got instructions from the director school of education to open the school partially."

However, it was found that the majority of students were not yet willing the attend the schools amid the air of the pandemic still around since the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across the country.

"We are waiting for the children to arrive, and we have followed the entire advisory issued by the government for resuming the schools. All COVID-19 protocols have been adhered to and everyone is taking care to not slack off with masks and sanitizers," said Renu Sharma, a teacher at the Ranbir Higher Secondary School.

"Thermal checks have also been arranged, 50% of teachers have come to our schools. All the children who attended had brought No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from their parents. All the children could not attend, but we are very happy to meet some of them after such a long time," said teachers.

"Accordingly, those students who are facing problems with online classes due to network problems, or those who don`t have android phones, so they must be given platform that they come to schools voluntarily to seek guidance from teachers," Principal Anjali Gupta said.

The Principal said, "We have been directed to have 50 per cent staff. We have made a group for online classes. And we have intimated that those students who want guidance in any subject, they can get a letter of consent signed by their parents and come to school by following all SoPs given from time to time."

"We have done sanitization and fumigation of the school besides cleaning of desks etc," she added.

Preparations were underway at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jammu as it reopens today