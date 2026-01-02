FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Schools in Uttar Pradesh to be closed till THIS date due to extreme cold conditions, check IMD forecast

Amid cold waves and extreme cold conditions in North India, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered closing of all schools, public and private, and all classes from primary levels to Class 12 across boards, like ICSE, CBSE, UP and others until January 5.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 05:33 PM IST

School holidays: As North India is witnessing extreme winter conditions due to cold wave, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday has ordered closing of all schools, public and private, and all classes from primary levels to Class 12 across boards, like ICSE, CBSE, UP and others until January 5 as part of winter holidays.

In view of the extreme cold conditions, the CM has also ordered administrative officials to cautiously inspect areas and distribute blankets and other items to help people during cold and not allow them to sleep outside. Adityanath has also asked the officials to be fully prepared regarding the night shelters.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on December 28 visited a rain basera built near a dharamshala in Gorakhpur and distributed blankets and food packets among the needy. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that a severe cold wave is sweeping across North India, including Uttar Pradesh, and the state government has taken proactive measures to protect vulnerable sections of society.

What is the weather like in the UP?

In Uttar Pradesh, fog and cold wave conditions were reported across several cities. Agra witnessed a comparatively lighter fog, allowing clear views of the Taj Mahal. Meanwhile, Prayagraj was engulfed by a thick layer of fog. Dense fog also prevailed in Kanpur. In Moradabad, a thick layer of fog engulfed the city amid gripping cold wave.

Visibility also reduced sharply in Ayodhya, where a dense blanket of fog covered the city, while Varanasi continued to reel under cold wave conditions, as visuals emerging from Assi Ghat clearly showed. In all these cities, many people on streets can be seen huddling around bonfires, wrapped in blankets and sipping hot cups of chai.

Weather forecast in UP

According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to persist over both west and east Uttar Pradesh during nighttime and early morning hours till January 5, with remote areas to remain under poor visibility even after that. On January 2, 3 and 4, the state is expected to witness dense to very dense fog at isolated places, significantly impacting road, rail and air movement. 

