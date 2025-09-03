Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Schools in Delhi-NCR likely to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rains, here's what we know so far

The Yamuna River in the national capital has crossed the danger mark, reaching a record high due to persistent rain showers. The water level of the Yamuna River reached 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, i.e., September 3.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 05:41 PM IST

Schools in Delhi-NCR likely to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rains, here's what we know so far
Image credit: PTI
As heavy rain showers continue to batter the Delhi-NCR region, schools are likely to remain closed on September 4, i.e., Thursday. While there is no official confirmation regarding the same, parents are advised to be in the loop on updates from official school communications. 

Earlier today, schools in multiple Delhi-NCR regions, including Ghaziabad and Noida, remained closed amid torrential rains. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers across Delhi and the adjoining NCR. Given the weather forecast, Delhi schools are likely to switch to online classes to ensure students' safety amid continuous rains and waterlogging. 

Yamuna crosses danger mark 

The Yamuna River in the national capital has crossed the danger mark, reaching a record high due to persistent rain showers. The water level of the Yamuna River reached 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, i.e., September 3. The danger mark is 205.33 metres. According to a report by news agency ANI, the Yamuna, on Wednesday morning, recorded an all-time high of 208.66 metres.

Punjab schools closed until September 7 

Amid worsening flood conditions due to incessant rains, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of all government, aided, and private schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics across the state until September 7, 2025. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains shared the update on 'X', "As directed by CM Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann, in view of the flood situation, all Government/Aided/Recognised & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the administration's guidelines."

Amid the situation, authorities have appealed to residents to remain vigilant and avoid non-essential travel. 

